Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $421.16 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $421.16 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -8.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $10,181,549.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

