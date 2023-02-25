Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $210.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

BIDU opened at $132.51 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

