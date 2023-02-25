Ballswap (BSP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165.35 Million

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $165.35 million and approximately $153.10 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ballswap has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

