Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

