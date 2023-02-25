Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.36.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
