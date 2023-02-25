Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) vs. California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Bradesco and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Given California BanCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion 0.70 $4.02 billion $0.36 6.44 California BanCorp $89.65 million 2.35 $21.11 million $2.52 10.03

This table compares Banco Bradesco and California BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 11.49% 13.43% 1.18% California BanCorp 23.54% 13.27% 1.09%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

