Band Protocol Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $240.72 million and $11.22 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00008560 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00424446 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.93 or 0.28116055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.
Band Protocol Profile
Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,526,569 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.
Buying and Selling Band Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars.
