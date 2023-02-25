Band Protocol Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $240.72 million and $11.22 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00008560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,526,569 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

