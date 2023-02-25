Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Bandwidth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Stock Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $15.34. 2,024,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,097. The company has a market capitalization of $388.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Bandwidth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 431,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 88,559 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bandwidth

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

