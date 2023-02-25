Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.
Bandwidth Stock Performance
Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bandwidth (BAND)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.