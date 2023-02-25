Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

