BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

