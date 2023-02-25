Barclays Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €68.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of BAS stock opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €66.15 ($70.37). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

