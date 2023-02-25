Barclays Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $70.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 212,374 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

