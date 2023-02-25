Barclays Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.29) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,358.57 ($28.40).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,512 ($30.25) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 730.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,705.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,463.76.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 7,674.42%.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.