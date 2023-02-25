Barclays Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $25.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an inline rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.19.
NYSE BJ opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
