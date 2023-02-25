Barclays Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $380.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $306.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.39 and a 200 day moving average of $360.92. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

