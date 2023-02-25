Barclays Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $380.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.00.
EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:EPAM opened at $306.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.39 and a 200 day moving average of $360.92. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $462.99.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
