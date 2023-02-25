Barclays Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $70.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.