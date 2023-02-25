Barclays Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $70.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
