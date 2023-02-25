Barclays Trims BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.11) in a report on Friday, January 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,587.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 492,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

