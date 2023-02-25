Barclays Trims BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,550 ($30.71) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.11) in a report on Friday, January 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.
BHP Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.