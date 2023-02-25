Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings BDC has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,695. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a PE ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings BDC by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 407,203 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Barings BDC by 88.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 312,049 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

