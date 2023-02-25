BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director Jim Mcginty Purchases 40,000 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director Jim Mcginty acquired 40,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,726 shares in the company, valued at $207,052.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BARK opened at $1.38 on Friday. BARK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.32.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BARK by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,043,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BARK by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BARK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BARK by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,199 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

