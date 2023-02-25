Barrier Capital Management LLC Invests $4.19 Million in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Barrier Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. International Money Express comprises about 5.8% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barrier Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of International Money Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in International Money Express by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in International Money Express by 68.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 170,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,126. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $924.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 20,500 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $451,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,847.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.