Barrier Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Barrier Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 6.1% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,169,000 after purchasing an additional 805,559 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,533,000 after purchasing an additional 267,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,691,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,023,000 after purchasing an additional 809,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.09. 4,971,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,562,555. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $130.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.
DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
