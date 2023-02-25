Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,651,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,163. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

