Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.42. 4,651,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

