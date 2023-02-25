Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $85,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.92 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.