Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0359 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Beldex has a total market cap of $144.32 million and $3.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,597.28 or 0.06932388 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00078596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00028191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00056214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

