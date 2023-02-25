Berenberg Bank Upgrades Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 660 ($7.95) to GBX 580 ($6.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HWDJF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.