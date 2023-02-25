bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 3.6%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €6.61 ($7.03) and last traded at €6.68 ($7.11). Approximately 6,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.93 ($7.37).

bet-at-home.com Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.80 and its 200-day moving average is €6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

About bet-at-home.com

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

