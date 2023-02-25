BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.