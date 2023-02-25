Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDT stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BDT. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

