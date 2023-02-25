Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 3.2% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $16.96 or 0.00073302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $297.01 million and $6.87 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00191758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00053079 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

