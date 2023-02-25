BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

