Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,444 shares of company stock valued at $890,684. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

