Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $121,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

