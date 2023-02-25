Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,732,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,183 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,830,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 602,263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About New Gold

Several research firms recently weighed in on NGD. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.