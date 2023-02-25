Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,885,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 395,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

