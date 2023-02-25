BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. BlueScope Steel has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

About BlueScope Steel

(Get Rating)

Read More

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings and Coated Products North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.