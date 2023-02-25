BMO Capital Markets Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIF. Cormark upped their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Altus Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.40.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.26. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$61.60.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Altus Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

