Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Compass Diversified worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 53,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CODI opened at $21.50 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

