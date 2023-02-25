Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246,977 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Towle & Co raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 138,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $624.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHS. TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

