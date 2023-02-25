Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,389 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

