Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

NYSE BRC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. 337,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,962. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

