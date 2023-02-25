Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. Brady also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Shares of Brady stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $54.28. 337,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,962. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brady by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Brady by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

