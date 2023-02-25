Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.03 million. Brightcove also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.05) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Trading Down 16.4 %

BCOV stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 775,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $60,012.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,619,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,672,839.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 55,066 shares of company stock valued at $290,046 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.