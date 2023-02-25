Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $97.73

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Crown alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.