Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43.
