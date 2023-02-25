Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

