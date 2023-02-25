Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.28.

Shares of BURL opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.88.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

