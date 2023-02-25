BWS Financial Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $150.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BWS Financial from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.80.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

