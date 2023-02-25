C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

