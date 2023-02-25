Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$67.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE WPM opened at C$55.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,102.53. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

