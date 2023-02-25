Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.71.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$49.17 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$39.08 and a 52-week high of C$55.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.54.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

