Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $13.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LCID has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.2 %

LCID opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

